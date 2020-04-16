Stimulus checks ending up in wrong accounts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you contacted us about your stimulus checks going into the wrong accounts. It’s something the IRS is looking into. We spoke with a McCalla woman who says she’s still waiting on her money.
Kayla Price has been checking the IRS website to see when her stimulus check will hit her bank account. After calling her bank, she found out it went to her tax preparers bank because they got an advance on their taxes. She’s working to get things straightened out.
"I’m hoping that maybe the IRS will figure out that’s something is wrong because it says they are sending the checks to the first bank that they have on file and for the majority of people like us, that first bank is our tax preparers bank..not ours,” Price said.
The Treasury Department is asking people who have similar issues to go to the “Get My Payment” web app and enter their direct deposit information. Many people had issues with the site when it first went live because of high volume.
The IRS says it’s aware of these issues and working to get us more information. The spokesperson says this is an unprecedented time for them and they are trying to work through everything.
You can check the status of your check using the tracker at irs.gov
