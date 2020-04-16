St. Vincent’s Offers Birth Companions in Midst of Hospital COVID-19 Visitor Policy Restrictions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the order from Governor Kay Ivey limiting labor and delivery visitors, nurses at St. Vincent’s are stepping into the role of Birth Companions for moms who cannot have doulas present. A Birth Companion is a registered labor and delivery nurse who serves in a supportive role during labor.
In the midst of COVID-19, many moms-to-be hired a doula or support person to help assist them during labor. Once visitor restrictions were in place, moms were no longer allowed to have those additional people in the hospital with them.
Kelsey Varallo, from Tuscaloosa, was told a week before she was to give birth, she couldn’t have her doula present. St. Vincent’s provided her one and she said it helped her stay calm as she became a mom for the first time.
“Anna was an angel, truly I don’t know what I would have done without her. She coached my husband, she allowed my husband to be really involved which is really cool for us and I think that was the Lord’s way of saying this was my plan for your birth," said Kelsey Varallo.
St. Vincent’s Monogram Maternity called Kelsey prior to her induction to see if she would like to have Anna there. They met each other virtually the day before the induction, and Kelsey jumped at the chance to have Anna there to augment her clinical team.
St. Vincent’s new Birth Companion service has been in the works for a while and is currently free for for expecting moms during COVID-19. For more information, call St. Vincent’s Hospital.
