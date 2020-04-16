Some Birmingham-area McDonald’s owners feed health care workers, students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Black Family Restaurants (BFR), a group of McDonald’s Owner/Operators, is giving back to the Birmingham area community by feeding health care workers and students.
BFR has partnered with several Birmingham area hospitals – Grandview Medical Center, UAB West and UAB Freestanding ER, and Regional Medical Center in Anniston – to provide meals to essential workers on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
“Doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are working extra shifts,” said Jamie Black, McDonald’s Owner/Operator of 11 Birmingham area restaurants. “They’re spending long hours away from their families to fight this battle in a way that most of us will never know. Serving them a meal is the least we could do.”
BFR is providing hot food and meal cards to day, night and weekend shifts at local hospitals and assisting McDonald’s employees as well.
“We have always given our employees a meal while they are at work,” Black said. “In addition, our employees can also take an additional four meals home to their family. We are also giving employees one day a week with paid time off. We are all in this together.”
In an effort to help families in need, Birmingham BFR McDonald’s are working with local school systems to provide meals to students while schools are closed. Over 3,000 meal vouchers including Happy Meals, combo meals and breakfast items have been distributed to students in Hoover City Schools, Jefferson and Shelby County School systems.
“We know that some students rely on meals that are provided at school,” said Jason Black, McDonald’s Owner/Operator of six McDonald’s locations. “If parents are not able to work and the students are at home, we don’t want them to worry about where that meal is coming from. We want to help where we can.”
Participating BFR locations include Highway 280, Chelsea, Hoover (across from the Galleria), Hueytown, Forestdale, Vestavia, Academy Drive, Helena, Valleydale, Montevallo, Morgan Road, and Anniston.
