‘Singing For Their Supper’ special on WBRC FOX6 to benefit food bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 will air a one-hour telethon Saturday, April 18, to benefit the Salvation Army Food Bank.
“Singing For Their Supper” will feature virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters.
Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.
The telethon which airs Saturday, April 18, at 6:00 p.m. will also air on more than 50 Gray Television stations across the country.
Customized local messages in each station’s broadcast will drive donations directly to the local station’s area food bank. WBRC FOX6 has partnered with the Salvation Army Food Bank.
Gray Television and its participating stations are collectively donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts.
“Gray is thoroughly committed to supporting the communities we serve through this unprecedented challenge,” said Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to present this stellar line-up of musical talent while encouraging viewers to do what they can to help relieve hunger in their hometowns.”
“Singing For Their Supper” is hosted by Joe Stevenson and produced in partnership with Gluestick Music and Gray’s WRDW (CBS) in Augusta, Georgia, and WTOC (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia.
