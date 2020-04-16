Shelby County deputies looking for 2 missing teens

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies are looking for two teenage boys.
Deputies say Juquarius Racolie Bloodshaw, 18 years old, and Joseph Daniel Johnson, 16 years old, were reported missing on April 16.
They were last seen together in the area of Westover, driving a gold 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Investigator Bill Mullins at 205-670-6171 or bmullins@shelbyso.com.
You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.