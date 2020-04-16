Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Hayden Dothard!
Hayden is a senior at Weaver High School with a 4.28 GPA. He is valedictorian and a member of the marching and concert bands, varsity baseball team, FCA, Scholar’s Bowl, and Math Team. Outside the classroom, he participates in Bible Drills and volunteers on church mission trips. He plans to study engineering at Auburn University.
Hayden, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
