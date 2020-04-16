Publix donates to Birmingham food bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Publix has made a second donation for food banks, including $25,000 for Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Publix Super Markets Charities made a second $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation provides support to food pantries and meal programs in the communities surrounding Publix stores.
“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
Donations went to four food banks in Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.