2 people shot in 2 different locations in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are recovering after two shootings in Birmingham Thursday morning.
The first happened at 9:45 a.m. in the 900 block of 23rd Street South. Officers say the person was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.
No one is in custody.
About 35 minutes later someone was shot in east Birmingham in the 2900 block of Gallant Drive.
That person’s injuries are life threatening and officers say the victim was driven to St. Vincent’s East by private car.
No one is in custody.
The shootings are under investigation and no word if they are related.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.