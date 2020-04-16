Northport motel offering free rooms to first responders

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - In Northport it’s not business as usual for one motel, because owners are stepping up to help those in the fight against COVID-19.
Budget Inn is putting business on the back burner to help out some of our medical heroes and it involves a free stay.
If you’re a first responder looking to self-quarantine away from family or roommates due to Covid-19, Budget Inn is offering you a place to stay and rest your head at no cost.
This deal doesn’t just apply to first responders, but other medical workers, law enforcement, and military members. All you have to do is bring a badge, with work or service identification on it, and you’re all set.
Budget Inn staff said they thoroughly clean and sanitize the rooms multiple times a day.
And because business has been slow and they haven’t had a lot of rooms booked lately, they’ve had the extra time do several deep cleanings to the rooms.
Despite their struggling bottom line right now, the owner said he’s more concerned about helping in anyway he can in the midst of this health crisis.
“Anyone that is trying to possibly self-isolate and not go home to their families and just needs somewhere to stay for a few days. It’s very important to us, we want to try and help in anyway we can to stop the spread of the COVID-19,” said April Wilson, Budget Inn Front Desk Manager.
Budget Inn is also offering half off rates for a few of their rooms to other people looking to self-isolate.
