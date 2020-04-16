New COVID-19 testing sites in Adamsville, Montgomery

What: A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for all health care providers and first responders and anyone exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. All appointments will be drive-thru, observed self-collection in the Walmart parking lot. Quest’s MyQuest™ online portal will screen and schedule those individuals who meet the CDC eligibility. To be tested, individuals must have a scheduled appointment from MyQuest™ and no walk-ups will be seen. The testing site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials.