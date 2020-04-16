New Birmingham Service Corps puts unemployed to work, meets community needs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham group is helping find opportunity and hope in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
The Birmingham Service Corps is putting people, many who have lost their jobs, to work.
It’s all in a mission to meet the need of our community.
Many people are out of work, but there’s still a tremendous amount of work to be done, whether it’s helping with access to medical care or food delivery.
And people In Birmingham don’t want to sit on the sidelines.
So now, the Birmingham Service Corps, which was launched by Bham Strong, will pay volunteers to work on projects that solve community needs related to the coronavirus crisis.
In the last two weeks, Birmingham Service Corps deployed nearly 100 unemployed workers into paid hourly jobs.
One of the projects was a call center to help public housing communities screen residents for symptoms.
Another was a meal prep and delivery project to feed Birmingham City School students.
The city of Birmingham allocated $1 million to support the effort.
And support from private donors are helping with pay for workers.
“This was an opportunity for us to recognize the talent and capacity of our residence and bring them in, and power them to meet these needs as they continue to evolve in emerge," said Suzanna Fritzberg, Executive Director of BhamStrong.
They’re working on a project that will launch early next week that will provide safe medical transportation to patients to and from testing.
If you want to apply, or if you’re a business that wants to get involved, click here.
