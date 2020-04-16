More virus-related unemployment claims recorded

By WILL WHATLEY, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - More than 77,500 Alabamians filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Of the 77,515 total claims, 71,374 were related to the coronavirus outbreak.
While still at very high levels, the number of initial claims has decreased slightly from the past two weeks. The week of March 22-28 saw 80,984 unemployment claims made and the week of March 29 - April 4 saw an all-time high of 106,739 initial claims filed.
To assist those seeking unemployment benefits, the department announced a new online tool to allow claimants to track their unemployment claim through the process. The tool informs claimants on the status of their claim, what the next steps are, when to expect payment and any benefits already received. The tool can be accessed on the department's website at www.labor.alabama.gov.
“We have been working constantly to come up with innovative ways to help Alabamians get the answers they need during this period of uncertainty,” said Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a news release. “We hope that this tool will help people find the information they need without them having to spend hours trying to contact us. We continue to urge patience as we are dealing with record numbers of unemployment compensation claims.”
Jefferson County led the state with 10,709 claims, followed by Mobile County with 7,019, Madison County with 5,501, Montgomery County with 4,407, and Baldwin County with 3,750.
Around the region, Tuscaloosa County reported 3,617 claims, Shelby County reported 2019, Walker County reported 918, Fayette County reported 174, Pickens County reported 221, Bibb County reported 338, Hale County reported 361, Perry County reported 119, Greene County reported 117, and Sumter County reported 111.
Around the area, Calhoun County had 2,745 claims, Etowah County had 1,885, St. Clair County had 1,398 and Talladega County had 1,923.
Broken down by industry sector, manufacturing had 11,608 claims, accommodation and food services had 7,796, retail had 7,149, health care and social assistance had 6,840, and administrative support, waste management and remediation services had 6,003. However, the largest block came from workers in the unclassified, or industry not available, section with 26,532.
The state is expected to announce the unemployment rate for March on Friday.
