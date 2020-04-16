Local businesses finding creative ways to stay open

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a month of change for Chris Zapalowski, the owner of Homewood Gourmet.
"We're surviving. We're still here,” Zapalowski said.
Even though sales are off 50 to 60 percent he's still finding a way to stay afloat. He's turned the sit down side of his business into a grocery store.
"We try to kind of help people if they come in and get food and they want to grab something..a necessity maybe a glove or hand soap or hand sanitizer or bleach spray. We also have some dry goods, grains and a little bit of produce,” Zapalowski said.
Large food orders are coming back which Zapalowski is thankful for. While we were there, he and his staff were putting together an order for 125 people.
Like a lot of small businesses, Zapalowski did apply for economic assistance from the government but so far he hasn’t received anything.
"You don’t know. You just have to try them all because you’re not sure which one you’re going to get,” Zapalowski said.
As far as his employees go, Zapalowski told us a month ago he could probably go a couple more pay periods before possibly cutting back. He’s been able to avoid that in part due to a lot of support from the community.
"Managing costs and changing the business model a little bit. Our support from local customers has been great,” Zapalowski said.
Zapalowski says he’s also getting a lot of business thanks to the Birmingham Nom Nom website which lists a lot of locally owned restaurants. You can also donate to those businesses there as well.
