2 killed, 1 injured in overnight Shelby Co. house fire

SHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation into a residential fire that led to two deaths.
Deputies say at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 15, a house fire in the 100 block of Bethlehem Church Road in Shelby was reported. Responding officers were assisted by members of the Shelby Volunteer Fire Department and Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department at the scene.
We’re told two females were found deceased at the scene. A male victim was transported by helicopter to a local hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office says a preliminary investigation did not indicate the fire being related to a criminal act.
Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego released the following statement:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and their friends as we are saddened by their loss. I want to thank the Shelby Volunteer Fire Department, the Kingdom Volunteer Fire Department, the Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Haynes Life Flight, and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office for all of the assistance received during this tragic incident.”
