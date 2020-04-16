How Long Can Small Businesses be Stay Closed?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of Alabama businesses are struggling to stay afloat, even with stimulus funds from Birmingham and the federal government.
While many small businesses want to re-open, they are not willing to go against the stay at home order.
“We are surviving.” George Minard of Global Team Staffing said. Minard’s business provides workers for catering operations like hotels and universities. Recent stimulus loans from Birmingham and the Small Business Administration have helped. “The Birmingham Strong loan helps us get back in the ballgame. We are able to keep our workers on payroll, make this month’s rent,” Minard said.
At one point he had 144 workers. Now it’s down to 20.
The Male Room, a men’s salon in Hoover, announced plans to reopen Friday morning despite the state health department’s stay at home order. Minard says he can understand the owner’s decision.
“Everybody wants to get back to work. I can understand why he wants to get back to work. We all do. It’s every American’s right to try to do what’s right for their business,” Minard said.
The owner of the Male Room says he can open under the order because it allows for a company to operate if the business is threatened.
“It’s going to make it really difficult to make a legal argument even if it is very vague,” Roger Appell, Birmingham defense attorney said.
Those who violate the stay at home order face up to a $500 fine.
“My advice to him basically if he can make more than 500 dollars a day its worth his while to litigate,” Appell said.
While some small businesses may be consider going against the stay at home order, others are not willing to do so despite tough times.
"In my case I’m going to follow what the governor and health officials say. I don’t want anything to happen to someone because I didn’t do the right thing,” Minard said.
