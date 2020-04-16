Deadly shooting on I-59/20 in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shooting left one person dead in a black SUV on I-59/20 northbound just before Red Mountain Expressway Thursday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 6 p.m.
Officers say they arrived to find a person unresponsive in a black SUV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Birmingham Police are asking for assistance from anyone who might have seen what happened.
