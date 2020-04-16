Heart Gallery Alabama: Cooper

Cooper, born January 2007, is a determined child who is good at helping others. He is a big fan of basketball. Cooper loves fishing and would love to have his own fishing pole.
He enjoys sports, outside activities and playing video games. He also likes to watch TV and YouTube videos. Cooper’s favorite food is shrimp and and his favorite place to eat is Golden Corral. He is an average student, but strives to be better, and his favorite subject is math.
Cooper is determined to complete a task once his mind is set on it. His favorite holiday is Christmas because he gets presents. Cooper needs parents who are going to be there for him no matter what. He is a strong-willed boy that needs to be busy and kept focused, but he needs to know that you have his back and are willing to take the stress of life away.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
