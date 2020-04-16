FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine expected Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a very chilly start to the day with several spots in the 30s. Most of the cold spots are in east Alabama and along and north of I-20/59. Some locations are even waking up with temperatures around the freezing point! One of the main reasons temperatures are in the 30s is thanks to light winds and a clear sky allowing the temperatures to drop. No doubt we will see frost in many spots. We will transition to warmer temperatures this afternoon as we climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We can say goodbye to the 30s tonight as overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.