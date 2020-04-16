FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine expected Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! It is a very chilly start to the day with several spots in the 30s. Most of the cold spots are in east Alabama and along and north of I-20/59. Some locations are even waking up with temperatures around the freezing point! One of the main reasons temperatures are in the 30s is thanks to light winds and a clear sky allowing the temperatures to drop. No doubt we will see frost in many spots. We will transition to warmer temperatures this afternoon as we climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. We can say goodbye to the 30s tonight as overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 40s.
CLOUDS INCREASING FRIDAY: Friday will give way to warmer temperatures and increasing cloud cover as our next storm system begins to develop out west. We should see temperatures climb into the mid 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Southerly winds will increase at 10-15 mph Friday afternoon.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the increasing chances for rain over the weekend. A weak disturbance is expected to move into Central Alabama Saturday morning and into the early afternoon hours. This first round of showers will be fairly light. We are looking at a 30% chance for widely scattered showers with highs in the low to mid 70s. I think most of us will end up dry Saturday evening, but rain chances are expected to really ramp up as we head into Sunday.
FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE STORMS SUNDAY: There’s a chance we could see a a few strong and severe thunderstorms Sunday evening and into early Monday morning as unstable air begins to increase across the area. The best locations to see a few strong or severe storms will be for areas along and south of I-20. Main threats will be strong winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a Day 4 enhanced risk (threat 3 out of 5) for the southern half of our state. The severe threat will diminish greatly as you head into North Alabama. High temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the lower 70s.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: We could see a decent amount of rain Sunday as plenty of moisture moves into our area. The first round of rain will likely move in Sunday morning with additional showers and storms increasing during the evening hours. I would expect 1-3 inches of rain across Central Alabama through Sunday night. Higher totals are possible south of I-20. With a lot of rain in a short period of time, we will have to watch out for the potential to see flash flooding Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The first half of next week is looking mostly dry with highs in the 70s. Our next system could produce showers and thunderstorms across our area Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will also have the potential to produce strong and severe storms across our area. Since this system is a week out, plenty of things can change between now and then. Our main focus will be on the weekend weather setup.
