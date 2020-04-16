Amazon still hiring in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Amazon says right now employees working at the Bessemer fulfillment center can make up to $18 an hour, and they’re still hiring.
Amazon welcomed new associates to the center for the first time on March 29.
Amazon says the fulfillment center currently employs more than 1,500 full-time associates who will pick, pack and ship essential items to customers.
Positions are still available at the Bessemer fulfillment center.
Interested candidates can sign up for text alerts when opportunities open by texting BHMNOW to 77088 or visit amazon.com/birminghamjobs to learn more and apply online.
