ADOL launches Claims Tracker, address common questions

“Now, what we told them all along the way, is that because you were traditionally never allowed to draw this benefit, you’re going to get an automatic determination with a $0 monetary balance and that’s because these groups of people have never paid unemployment insurance taxes. The system is automatically going to kick them a letter saying, ‘You are getting zero dollars in benefits.’ What we have told them for about 2 weeks now, is that they’re going to get this letter, it’s going to say zero, don’t worry about it, we’re going to send you a new letter, and those started going out this week where what you will do is you will tell us your income, you will verify your income for us, tax forms, businesses licenses, official documents like that because again, since you are not paying into the system, we have no record of how much money you make. So, these people are going to have to show us how much money they make as an independent contractor… we will be able to redetermine those eligibility letters, so all of those zeros will likely change.”