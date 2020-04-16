ADOL launches Claims Tracker, address common questions

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – In less than a month, more people filed unemployment claims in Alabama than in all last year.
“If that gives you any idea of the deluge of claimants we have due to COVID-19,” said Tara Hutchison, Communication Director, Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL).
Hutchison said ADOL is getting more than 1,000 calls a day and its social media pages are inundated with comments and questions from users.
One person posted, “Has anyone been able to get through?? It’s [sic] been 4 weeks and I haven’t gotten a letter or anything! I know they’re busy but I at least [sic] want an update. I’ve called the number multiple times and left multiple messages on their Facebook messenger.”
“Can't get through... Ever,” posted another person.
“We get hundreds of basically the same story every day,” said Hutchison.
She added, “No one at ADOL is saying people should not be frustrated, and that they don’t have legitimate concerns, they do, we believe they have legitimate concerns and we are doing our absolute best to address those.”
Some legitimate concerns might be missed, Hutchison said, because people are tying up the phones with questions that are addressed on ADOL’s website.
“There are some people who legitimately have to call because of issues with their claims. It will hold up their claim if they are not able to answer the questions that our adjudicators or fact-finders have for their claims but those people are not able to get through either because we have so many people calling, ‘Hey, I just want to check the status of my claim,’” said Hutchison.
ADOL launched the “Alabama UI Claim Tracker” Thursday allowing people to go online and see the status of their claim.
“It will show them when exactly their payments will be deposited, how much is going to be deposited, all of that,” said Hutchison.
ADOL has also upgraded its internet system, shifted staff to get more people answering the phones, and has contracted with an outside vendor to get a new call center open next week.
“Something that 3 or 4 months ago may have only taken a few minutes to correct or be able to answer a question, is now taking people days.”
She added, “A lot of this is just going to require patience, which I understand no one has right now, believe me, I understand people have been waiting for weeks to get their payments.”
One common question WBRC Fox 6 has received from viewers is about their claim being denied. Hutchison explained a possible reason is because they would not normally be eligible for unemployment benefits.
“Under the CARES Act, there’s a program called PUA, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, they will likely be eligible under that program, however, because they are not traditionally eligible for that program, when we told them they could start applying, which we did even though we weren’t ready to pay those claims, we did it so we could go ahead and get their information in the system, so when we do start paying those claims, which should be any day now, they’re already going to be a step ahead, they’re already going to have all that information in the system, they’re already going to have their weeks in so we can go ahead and issue payment,” explained Hutchison.
“Now, what we told them all along the way, is that because you were traditionally never allowed to draw this benefit, you’re going to get an automatic determination with a $0 monetary balance and that’s because these groups of people have never paid unemployment insurance taxes. The system is automatically going to kick them a letter saying, ‘You are getting zero dollars in benefits.’ What we have told them for about 2 weeks now, is that they’re going to get this letter, it’s going to say zero, don’t worry about it, we’re going to send you a new letter, and those started going out this week where what you will do is you will tell us your income, you will verify your income for us, tax forms, businesses licenses, official documents like that because again, since you are not paying into the system, we have no record of how much money you make. So, these people are going to have to show us how much money they make as an independent contractor… we will be able to redetermine those eligibility letters, so all of those zeros will likely change.”
Hutchison said it can take up to 21 business days for a first payment to be issued and warned it might take longer as “we are processing record numbers of unemployment claims.”
“We have so many people who are calling and going to the news media and their legislator and we understand that frustration, but they haven’t waited long enough for their claim to even have time to process. They want to know, ‘What’s going on with my claim?’ It’s only been 5 days. Honestly, nothing has had time to happen with that claim. We are hoping the Claims Tracker will help those people get some assurance.”
