ADOC to implement inmate intake pilot program as 30-day moratorium ends

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 30-day moratorium implemented by the Alabama Department of Corrections is expected to end soon, and when it does ADOC intends to initiate a multi-stage inmate intake pilot program.
On March 20, in coherence with Gov. Kay Ivey’s state of emergency, ADOC announced it would not be intaking inmates from county jails for 30 days. The department continued to receive inmates with severe medical or mental health conditions, subject to the usual review process by the Department’s Office of Health Services.
Throughout the moratorium, ADOC said it has reviewed its intake procedures and engaged in efforts to amend its process, placing an emphasis on safety and health in light of COVID-19.
The department expects to launch its pilot program next week. During stage one, pilot program will allow ADOC to accept an approximate maximum of 100 male and 20 female inmate cohorts over a two-day period, all of whom will be quarantined for a mandatory 14-day period. The department will work with each county to identify these inmates and will focus on receiving inmates who have been held in jails for more than 30 days, as well as from county facilities with significant capacity limitations.
ADOC said it will not accept new intakes who show symptoms of COVID-19. The Department will also not accept intakes from any jail facility that has had an inmate test positive for COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to the planned transfer date, or any facility that currently is under quarantine due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“Because mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities is paramount, this process also heavily relies on the expectation that county jails adequately follow, to the best of their ability, best practices and procedures as recommended by the CDC,” said the ADOC release. “These best practices include screening, testing, quarantining, and treating any inmates who test positive for COVID-19 or who directly are exposed to an individual who tests positive.”
At the end of the 14-day quarantine period, ADOC said it will reassess its intake procedures and consider any changes. The department will also communicate with all counties regarding additional or modified procedures to the pilot program for the second round of new intakes.
ADOC said new male intakes will be quarantined on the Draper Correctional Facility campus, and new female intakes will be quarantined in a facility on state property near Julia Tutwiler Prison.
ADOC also said the following programs and activities will remain suspended another 30 days:
- All visitation, inmate passes, tours, and volunteer entry into our facilities
- All non-emergent inmate community-physician appointments and procedures
- All Work Release and Work Center Programs
- General legal visits conducted in-person by attorneys with inmates
