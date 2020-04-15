Woman grazed by bullet in Pinson

By WBRC Staff | April 15, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 10:12 AM

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old woman is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet in Pinson.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 4000 block of St. John Drive Tuesday night. They found a woman in a car that had been hurt by gunfire.

She and three other people were leaving her home when they heard several shots. The woman was grazed across her head by a bullet.

She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

