Woman grazed by bullet in Pinson

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old woman is recovering after she was grazed by a bullet in Pinson.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 4000 block of St. John Drive Tuesday night. They found a woman in a car that had been hurt by gunfire.
She and three other people were leaving her home when they heard several shots. The woman was grazed across her head by a bullet.
She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
