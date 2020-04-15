UAB Provost: Summer session online, Fall semester to be determined

“We have daily monitoring of where we are in terms of number of cases, but there are also issues around what is our capacity for testing? What is our capacity for tracing? What kind of therapeutics are there out there? So all that so all that goes into deciding are you going to go back in a face-to-face way, but is there a phase in that you might want to do in order that it continues to be safe?” said Provost Benoit.