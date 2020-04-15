UAB epidemiologist: Physical distancing is working

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Rachael Lee, a UAB Hospital epidemiologist says even though we miss our families and our restaurants and movie theaters social distancing is working when it comes to flattening the curve.
Dr. Lee said we all need to be encouraged that physical distancing is working.
She said the numbers show Jefferson County is doubling COVID-19 patient numbers every 13 days. Mobile County is doubling patient numbers every three days.
Lee said that proves early orders to stay six feet apart are working.
Lee wants people to stay encouraged and know that if we keep doing what we’re doing then we can get over this wave of patients and get to what she calls a “new normal.”
The four things doctors want us to keep doing are:
- Stay 6 feet apart, except for the family members in your home (no block parties)
- Wash your hands
- Wear masks in public right now
- Go only to essential businesses when you need to
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Tuesday the virus should peak in Alabama around April 20.
