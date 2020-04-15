Tuscaloosa police: Man shot after argument

By WBRC Staff | April 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 5:36 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old man is recovering after a shooting Wednesday in the 3400 block of 7th Street in Tuscaloosa.

Officers say the shooting is the result of an argument.

At around 2:30 p.m. Tuscaloosa officers responded to the shooting.

The man was taken to DCH with non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is encouraged to contact the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or the violent crimes unit at 205-464-8690.

