TCSO deputies find temporary fix after storm downs radio tower

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A storm that ripped through Tuscaloosa County Sunday night and damaged homes also destroyed an important piece of equipment for Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
The storm knocked down the radio tower sheriff’s deputies use to communicate
“In our line of work, you never can tell when that emergency situation is going to arise and when it does, those officers need to be able to call and contact somebody for assistance immediately,” Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy explained.
That’s why the Sheriff’s Office moved quickly to find a temporary solution to this problem. The radio tower was in the Wyndham Springs community. During an emergency meeting Tuesday, Tuscaloosa County Commissioners approved spending more than $250,000 for 40 new hand-held radios for deputies to use temporarily until a new radio tower can be built to replace the one that was destroyed.
“It will allow us to talk to any type of radio frequency out there. And it will actually give the officer better coverage inside a structure, a building or a school, something like that. At the end of the day we’ll actually end up with better coverage through this,” Abernathy continued.
The Department hopes to get those new hand-held radios in sometime next week.
