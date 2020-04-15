2 stores offering special shopping hours for first responders and health care workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two more stores, Publix and Sam’s, are offering special shopping hours for first responders and health care workers.
Winn Dixie is already doing that.
Here are the special extended hours for first responders and hospital staff at Publix:
- Thursday, 8 – 9 p.m.
- Friday, 7 – 8 a.m.
Publix Pharmacy will also be open during these times.
Sam’s Club is expanding the Associate Appreciation Shopping Hours Sunday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m to include those on the front lines of COVID-19; healthcare workers and first responders.
This program will kick off Sunday, April 19 and continue every Sunday until further notice.
Sam’s said in order to protect our associates, healthcare workers and first responders, all shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time.
