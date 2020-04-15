Small business struggles as taxpayers figure out how to spend stimulus checks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The IRS begin depositing stimulus checks into bank accounts April 9.
The money is part of a trillion dollar plan known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, meant to help families and individuals hit hard financially by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
At a time when the economy is in a slump and your financial future is uncertain, we asked two local financial experts for advice on how to wisely spend the money.
“For most of the people they need to save this money,“ advised Stewart Welch founder of The Welch Group, a wealth management company. “Most people don’t have enough money in emergency reserves and we do not know how this is going to play out.“
Welch added that it’s important to have a minimum of three months living expenses in savings.
Financial strategist, Dr. JeFreda Brown, CEO of Provision Financial Education agreed. Brown said once you have enough money in savings, it’s okay to spend.
“Spend the money on your essential needs and save the rest for later as you continue to need things,”Brown advised.
Both say where you shop is also important.
“Shopping at the local stores helps the local economy best,” she added.
“Look for those local business owners they are all struggling right now and if they ever needed our support it is right now. So please, don’t do online unless it’s local online. Let’s keep that money in our local economy,“ said Welch.
That advice comes as lawmakers announced the multibillion dollar small business loan relief initiative, the Paycheck Protection Program, was running out of money.
According to a Small Business Association release, the program created in March as part of the CARES Act, has loaned nearly $4 Billion to more than 19,000 Alabama businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Congress agreed to pump $349 billion into the program, which by April 13 had awarded $296 billion dollars to businesses around the country. The dire need for emergency funds to keep businesses afloat quickly depleted the programs funds and by Wednesday night, Congress had not yet agreed on adding additional funding.
Alabama representative Robert Aderholt said lawmakers were trying to compromise on a funding plan.
“The proposal is to put in another $250 billion dollars into this program. Which should suffice it for at least the immediate future,” said Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL).
Both Democrats and Republicans agreed money is needed to keep PPP loans going but the bill stalled due to congressional leaders not being able to agree on the terms.
At the time this article was written, Congress planed to reconvene in early May.
