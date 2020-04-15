Police: Missing teen found stabbed to death near community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The body of a teen who was reported missing by family members on April 2 has been found, and Montgomery police are investigating her death as a homicide.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers and medics were called to the 5900 block of Christy Lane around noon Tuesday after a body was found near Regency Park Community Center.
Duckett says officers found 17-year-old Maryuri Jissel lying on the ground. The cause of the death was not initially known, but a forensic evaluation determined Jissel had been fatally stabbed.
Duckett said family hadn’t seen Jissell since March 31.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information related to this homicide, please call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
