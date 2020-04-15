Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment building near University of Montevallo campus

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment building near the University of Montevallo campus.
Police say a 19-year-old was killed in the shooting in the 800 block of Shelby Street at Wolf Creek Apartments. They do believe the incident was isolated.
The investigation is ongoing and we’re told more details will be released later. If you have information about the shooting, please contact Investigator Gray with Montevallo PD at 205-665-1264.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.