Organization launches ‘Keep Auburn Rolling’ initiative to help downtown businesses during COVID-19 crisis

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As some businesses struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, one organization is trying to help restaurants and retailers in Downtown Auburn stay afloat.
The Auburn Downtown Merchant’s Association is selling “Keep Auburn Rolling” t-shirts with $13 from the sale of each shirt going to the downtown business of your choice.
Organizers said the t-shirts provide the community an easy way to give back.
“It’s always important we support these small businesses, but now more than ever because they’re the ones hurting the most right now,” said Jessica Kohn, coordinator of Auburn Merchant’s Association. “They are the people that you know. They are are your neighbors, your friends’ parents. These are the people who are the heart and soul of Downtown Auburn. So, it’s important that we keep them rolling.”
Each shirt is $20 and can be purchased online. When purchasing a shirt online, there’s a box that allows customers to type in which downtown business they would like to receive the proceeds.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.