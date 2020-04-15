Man, 81, killed in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Tuscaloosa police are investigating a deadly accident the claimed the life of an 81-year-old man.
The victim has been identified as Johnnie Hartley from Duncanville. The crash happened Tuesday around 2:27 p.m. in the 5900 block of S. Highway 69.
Officers were told a 2004 GMC Yukon, driven by Hartley, was going south on Hwy 69 when it entered the intersection at Mimosa Park Road. A 2007 Ford Edge, driven by Rebecca Miguel of Cottondale, collided with the Yukon’s rear driver side door causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest on its passenger side in a ditch.
Police say Hartley was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Miguel was taken to DCH for treatment. The investigation was turned over to the Accident Reconstruction Unit.
