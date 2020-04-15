Man hurt in Tuscaloosa apartment fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hurt in an apartment fire in Tuscaloosa Tuesday.
Tuscaloosa Officer and Investigator Jones was working off-duty in the area near Timberlane Apartments and saw the fire.
Jones tried to get the man out of the apartment, but the fire was fully involved.
Tuscaloosa Sgt. Gore and Officer Howard arrived on scene and assisted Investigator Jones.
The man was then able to crawl to the door opening which allowed officers to remove him to safety.
Tuscaloosa Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene and treated the victim for his injuries; later he was taken to DCH.
