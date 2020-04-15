JSU lends ventilators to hospitals

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is lending a hand to several east Alabama hospitals as they fight COVID-19.
The university has the only respiratory therapy bachelors program in Alabama and has several ventilators the school uses for its students.
Since the university has switched to distance learning, they've loaned their ventilators to Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston, Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and UAB, to be used as backup.
The department head of the school's respiratory program, Ed Goodwin, says the ventilators haven't been put into use yet, but Alabama's numbers may not have peaked.
“So far, everybody seems to be handling things OK. They’re starting to see things get busier,” Goodwin told WBRC. “But it’s, you know, Alabama may not have peaked yet, so they’re just making plans and preparations in case they do get some of the possible predicted numbers that have been put out there.”
Goodwin says he’s glad to help, calling the three hospitals partners, and says he’s at least glad it’s bringing attention to the program.
