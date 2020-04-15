GoFundMe started to help cover health insurance for Hot&Hot, OvenBird employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An award-winning chef and restaurant owner is heartbroken to close his restaurants during COVID-19, but said he’s determined not to leave his employees behind.
Chris Hastings said, in 25 years, he’s never once had to close OvenBird or Hot&Hot Fish Club. Not after 9/11 and not during the financial crisis in 2008. But this was different. He said it wasn’t an easy decision, but it was necessary.
Hastings said closing his restaurants through the end of April is for the well-being of our community and health care heroes.
But with the closure, came concern: how would he help his staff financially?
He and his wife started a GoFundMe page.
All the money raised will help keep their employee's health insurance coverage from ending.
“We have a number of our staff members who have real important needs in that department and they just can’t go without it. Period. We just had to do something,” said Hastings. “We couldn’t leave them hanging.”
So far, they’ve raised close to $37,000 dollars.
Their goal is $50,000 by April 21.
Hastings said he’s overwhelmed by the community’s support, and looks forward to when it’s safe to reopen.
If you’d like to donate, click here.
