A Free App From Children’s of Alabama Can Help You Identify Dangerous Plants, Animals, Insects, and Household Poisons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is home to several plants, insects, and animals that can be harmful. In fact, I recently encountered a Poison Oak plant while removing weeds in preparation for my spring garden. While many are at home, or practicing safe-social distancing in the great outdoors, a new app from Children’s of Alabama can help keep you and your family members safe, and also help educate you on Alabama’s rich biodiversity.
Children’s of Alabama reports its Poison Information Center handles thousands of calls and follow-up calls throughout the year from local residents impacted by dangerous plants, animals, insects, and household poisons. They say these calls not only include concerns for children but also for adults. So they’ve developed a FREE mobile app called “Poison Perils of Alabama.” The app is available for both android and iOS devices and it’s not designed to treat but to help provide identification and a shortcut to the Poison Information Center.
When you open the app you are taken to a screen that allows you to select between Plants, Snakes, Insects, and Household. When you select the categories you come to categorical pages, with pictures and descriptions.
With the plants category for example, you are given the option to select between toxic and non-toxic variety. The snake category provides detailed pictures and descriptions including skin patterns and head shape. The insect category contains a surprising list of dangerous critters ranging from spiders to scorpions, and even certain harmful caterpillars. The final category contains many household products that can be harmful, ranging from the obvious cleaning supplies and pesticides, to possible overuse of certain dietary supplements and vitamins.
The app also provides a shortcut for contacting the Poison Control Center. So if you find yourself in a situation that needs immediate attention, you can use the app to call the Poison Control Center. This will save valuable time in trying to describe your encounter or exposure.
You can download your free copy of the app by clicking the following link: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/poison-perils-of-alabama/id688824388
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.