Forecast Salon taking precautions before reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Forecast Salon in Homewood is more than eager to reopen after it was forced to close its doors nearly six weeks ago due to COVID-19. But when they do reopen, getting your hair done will look much different than it did before the pandemic started.
Mark Hyde, co-owner of Forecast Salon in downtown Homewood, said they’ve already purchased gloves and face masks for every employee to wear when cutting or dying a customers hair. Hyde said they’ve also disinfected the entire store, and placed hand sanitizer in every corner.
Hyde has 15 employees, but not everyone will start work immediately.
“So scheduling will have to be done accordingly. Obviously, we can’t have the entire staff here and we can’t schedule more than one person with each stylist at a time because you can’t have a lot of people sitting next to each other and processing next to each other so it’s going to be strategic, but we have a plan in place,” Hyde said.
Hyde said his number one concern is the health of their employees and customers. He is even encouraging customers to also wear a mask.
“We don’t know when we’ll reopen or what the guidelines will be, but we want to help protect everyone and help prevent a relapse of the virus because we don’t want to experience this all over again,” Hyde said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.