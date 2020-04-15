Food delivery service Waitr now offering grocery delivery in B’ham area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Food order and delivery company Waitr has now launched limited grocery delivery in the Birmingham area.
According to the app, you can get grocery items delivered in two hours with fees starting at $2.99.
Items available in the app include sandwich bread, rice, crackers, pastas, eggs, assorted produce, dairy, meat, frozen items, breakfast cereals, canned goods, condiments, beverages, candy, cleaning supplies and paper goods.
To place an order, just open the Waitr app and search for GROCERY.
Also, the delivery area is limited so check out the map inside the app to see if your address qualifies.
For more information on how to download the app, you can click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.