FIRST ALERT: Wednesday looking sunny, cool & breezy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It is a very chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for areas along and north of I-20/59. Locations to the south are in the lower 40s. Can’t rule out some patchy frost in many locations, so you definitely want to grab a coat if you have to leave the house this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but northerly winds will continue to bring cool and dry air into our area. Expect winds around 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. High temperatures will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many locations. Areas south of I-20 could see highs in the low to mid 60s.