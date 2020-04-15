FIRST ALERT: Wednesday looking sunny, cool & breezy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It is a very chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for areas along and north of I-20/59. Locations to the south are in the lower 40s. Can’t rule out some patchy frost in many locations, so you definitely want to grab a coat if you have to leave the house this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but northerly winds will continue to bring cool and dry air into our area. Expect winds around 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. High temperatures will likely stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s for many locations. Areas south of I-20 could see highs in the low to mid 60s.
FIRST ALERT: We will likely see one more night with temperatures dipping down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. With calm winds tonight, it would not surprise me if we saw another batch of frost form in areas along and north of I-20/59. Areas like Centre, Oneonta, Gadsden, Cullman, Haleyville, and Hamilton could dip into the low to mid 30s. It will be a good idea to cover and protect any vegetation. I think tonight will be our last chance to see a frost until next fall/winter.
DRY WEATHER CONTINUES THROUGH FRIDAY: We will enjoy dry and sunny weather tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Clouds are expected to increase Friday across Central Alabama, but we should remain mostly dry during the daylight hours. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will begin to increase late Friday night and into Saturday morning with temperatures only dropping into the 50s.
NEXT BIG THING: We will watch a couple of disturbances move through the Southeast over the weekend. The first round of showers will likely move through our area Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. Rain chances will likely be limited in Central Alabama with the bulk of the rain in south Alabama. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Our best rain chance will likely occur Sunday as more moisture surges into our state. We are forecasting a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower 70s. I can’t rule out a few strong storms Sunday, but the severe threat looks very low at this time.
NEXT WEEK: We could see a few lingering showers Monday morning, but we will trend drier as we head into Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are likely to stay near average with highs in the low to mid 70s. We could see another round of showers and thunderstorms by the middle and end of next week as a cold front moves through our area. It remains too far out to be specific on the exact timing and intensity of this system, but I can’t rule out the potential to see strong storms.
