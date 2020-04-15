East Alabama woman describes recovering from COVID-19

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - As Georgia and Alabama anticipate the virus to soon peak, a COVID-19 survivor shares how she nursed herself onto the road to recovery.
Lanett resident Jessica Moore said she tested positive for COVID-19 in March.
“I don’t know how I got it. I felt like I was being very cautious," she said.
Moore said she started out with a cough.
“Thought nothing of it. It’s just a cough," Moore said.
She then developed other COVID-19 symptoms including body aches, headaches, and a fever. A few days later, Moore said those symptoms were gone, but she started having new symptoms.
“My taste and smell were gone,” she said.
The next day, which was a Sunday in mid-March, she went to urgent care and was tested for COVID-19.
“After I had left the urgent care, I had extreme nausea that day. I was throwing up. I couldn’t keep anything down so, that was Sunday and then Monday and Tuesday as well," Moore explained.
On top of not feeling well, Moore faced another hurdle.
“That Sunday, one of my husband’s close friends passed away from coronavirus actually, so I was really scared. I was like what’s going to happen to me. So, that’s also why I started doing more research on other different cases," Moore said.
She explained the anxiety she felt during those few weeks.
“There’s so many people dying from this. What if I die from this? What if it’s just unbearable? I kind of felt like after I left the doctor I think I got it because the way the doctor was looking at me, I could just tell," she said.
Moore said her positive test results came five days later.
“By the time I got my results back, I was actually fine. I felt great," Moore said.
She said she stocked up on over the counter medicines and stayed hydrated.
“I feel like I was able to beat it because I was prepared. That’s why I wanted to prepare other people or help them know, hey this is what I took. You might want to take this as well, just so they might can beat it as well," she explained.
Moore also had something other than medicine helping her through the recovery process.
“Trying to stay positive was hard, but my mom and my husband they were great supports like, hey you’re going to be okay. You’re going to be fine," she said.
Moore encourages others to stay optimistic.
“You kind of have to have that perspective of if I do get it, okay I’m going to be positive. I’m going to pray. I’m going to take these medicines. I’m going to be okay. You have to say that. I’m going to be okay, even if I get it," Moore said.
Despite already having the virus, Moore said she is still practicing social distancing and staying at home as much as possible since there is still so much unknown about COVID-19. She’s encouraging others to do the same.
