Deadly Jackson County marina fire deemed accidental
An aerial view of the Jackson County Park marina (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 15, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 5:25 PM

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Fire Department has completed its investigation report on January’s deadly fire at Jackson County Park Marina.

Eight people were killed in the fire.

“I can state that the area of origin is believed to be onboard one vessel, and the cause appears to be accidental,” Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said in a news release.

Because of the magnitude of the investigation, the full report is being facilitated through the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office. More information from that report will be released when it is available.

