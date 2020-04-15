DCH Health System COO updates coronavirus treatment and care during conference call

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Seventeen people were receiving inpatient care at DCH for coronavirus as of Wednesday morning. The hospital provided several details about coronavirus in the Tuscaloosa community during a teleconference featuring elected leaders. The number of vehicles coming to DCH Regional Medical Center’s drive through testing site has dropped to around 70 cars a day last week. That’s down from around 400 vehicles a day when testing first started more than three weeks ago.
“Unfortunately, now is not the time to let up our efforts at social distancing as the number of those testing positive in the community continues to climb,” Paul Betz, Chief Operating Officer of the DCH Health System said. “This faster turnaround is cutting down on the lag time and we are starting to get a more real time picture of what is happening,” he added.
Monday, DCH announced it can now have testing results available in house in 8 hours or less. Six COVID19 positive patients are currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Five or fewer are using ventilators. Betz also said the case load at DCH is well within the hospital’s capacity.
“We’re optimistic. But we don’t feel we have hit the peak of this event yet,” Betz said.
People who are not well and may not have COVID19 should not put off getting care. The hospital has measures in place to keep you safe from infection.
