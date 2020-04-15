Behind the Front: Dealing with Storm Anxiety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather that swept across the state on Easter proved devastating for many. Homes were destroyed, fires started from fallen power lines and some cities shut down, prohibiting entry as first responders worked to clear trees and debris from the streets. Storms can be scary. Let’s revisit a previous episode where WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks about storm anxiety and how to deal with it.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.