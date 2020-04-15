Behind the Front: Dealing with Storm Anxiety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather that swept across the state on Easter proved devastating for many. Homes were destroyed, fires started from fallen power lines and some cities shut down, prohibiting entry as first responders worked to clear trees and debris from the streets. Storms can be scary. Let’s revisit a previous episode where WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks about storm anxiety and how to deal with it.