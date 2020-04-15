All Gold’s Gyms located in Alabama close permanently

“Gold’s Gym has been the world’s trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and we remain strong as a brand with nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world. The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 3 gyms in Alabama. Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in Alabama and will have further updates on this soon.”