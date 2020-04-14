UAB nurses share what their jobs are like on the front lines of care

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your job is caring for the sickest people among us, but your added responsibility is to protect the sickest among us from getting the coronavirus.
ICU, critical care nurses at UAB, are tasked with trying to care for and help the sick get better, but they have to perform all of that care while protecting them from getting more sick from COVID-19.
The nurses, who hesitate to take the hero label, have some heartbreaking stories of loss. Nurses like Taylor Floyd, Jake Perkins and Shelby Roberts say this is what they’re called to do, it’s their job and they can’t see themselves doing anything different.
Roberts, a registered nurse in UAB Hospital at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, recently saw a patient on her medical intensive care unit fighting to live, and struggling to do so.
The patient’s family wanted to be by their loved one’s bedside, but it just was not possible because of social distancing.
So Roberts, one of the nurses who has been caring for the most critically ill COVID-19 patients in UAB Hospital’s Medical Intensive Care Unit, and dressed head to toe in her personal protective equipment, grabbed her phone.
Roberts put the phone in a plastic bag, went into the patient’s room and called the patient’s immediate family. They merged in more family to the call, and then they sang Amazing grace, how sweet the sound …
“I just held the phone up near her ear so she could listen, and I held her hand,” Roberts said. “She wasn’t really coherent, and the whole thing was just so sad. These patients are so sick, and their loved ones can’t be there with them in their time of need. We are trying to provide comfort, and that’s been hard, because we are not able to be with them as much as we would like to be. But, still, we can be there, and it is rewarding to be with these patients when nobody else can be.”
“This is something I feel like I was called to do,” said Floyd, a nurse on the internal medicine unit taking care of acutely ill, or less critical, COVID-19-positive patients. “Our patients battling this, they have a lot of fear of the unknown. Their family members do, too; but in speaking with them, they just have a lot of appreciation. They really appreciate all we are doing, and we appreciate the patience they have with us.”
When asked if this situation was similar to other infectious disease patients he has had to care for, the only comparison Perkins said he would begin to compare it with would be caring for tuberculosis patients, another highly infectious disease risk for health care workers. Caring for TB patients requires a high use of personal protective equipment, just as with COVID-19 patients.
Roberts said she believes when this is all over, based on some things she’s seeing in the community, people will be a little more kind to each other and a little more together.
Maybe they’re not heroes to themselves, but all of the health care workers are heroes to us.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.