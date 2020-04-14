UAB doctor weighs in on accuracy of COVID-19 antibody test

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As doctors continued to search for ways to treat COVID-19, there are concerns over the accuracy of antibody test.
COVID-19 antibody testing, some believed, may be enough to lift state mandated orders to stay at home.
Some researchers believed the presence of antibodies in recovered patients could mean they were immune, and their plasma could be used as a treatment option.
Epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee with UAB Hospital said current antibody test are not regulated by the FDA and may give false results.
“A lot of these tests cross react with other coronaviruses. So, just as a reminder, there are four common coronavirus that are the cause of the common cold and so, if you have an antibody test that cross reacts and it says that you’ve had COVID-19, but really you had one of the common colds, then that gives you a false sense of security,” said Dr. Lee.
Lee believed better more accurate antibody tests were in development. In the meantime, UAB planned research into whether plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient would help others recover.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.