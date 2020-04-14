Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center uses virtual care to connect veterans with doctors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center is working to ensure West Alabama veterans are still able to see a doctor when they need one, even if they aren’t in the same room together.
John Merkle, Director of Tuscaloosa’s V-A Medical Center, recently demonstrated how VA video connect works with his smartphone.
“With primary care, the doctor would ask the veterans to do different things and ask the veterans how they feel about things,” Merkle told WBRC.
It’s a big part of how they want veterans to interact with doctors and other VA related healthcare providers since social distancing has become the norm. The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is contacting veterans, trying to steer them towards virtual medical care as much as possible.
“People think that you can only use for mental health appointments, but you can use it for mental health, primary care, even some of our specialists are doing it. Our neurologist are having great success with our veterans through VA video connect," Merkle continued.
All a veteran needs is a phone or computer with video and audio capability. The VA Office of Information Technology has expanded their bandwidth to handle the increase of veterans they are now seeing online.
“Our goal is the life-long health, well being and resilience for our veterans. And if we can do that without them coming in, they can live a full life and it becomes more relevant in our uncertain times with COVID19,” he said in conclusion.
Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center servers about 17,000 veterans in a 13 county area that includes East Mississippi and West Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.