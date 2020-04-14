Topgolf promise to include minority-owned businesses in work not up to par

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A few years ago, Topgolf promised the city of Birmingham it would use minority-owned businesses to do some of the work to help build its downtown entertainment venue, but that promise wasn’t up to par according to city officials.
Top Golf pledged to give 30% of the work to minority and women owned contractors. The city agreed to give top golf over $200,000 a year as an incentive to meet that.
The city tells WBRC, Topgolf only used about 3.5% of minority firms on the total build-out of the project. The city has terminated that agreement and now is giving the money to the “Birmingham Strong” stimulus package to help businesses and workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Josh Carpenter director of economic development for the city says black-owned businesses keep the Magic City going.
“As the fourth largest, majority black city... this isn’t just a talking point. It is our economy. And so we wanted to make sure the contractors in our community were on equal footing with everyone else. And so we spoke with the folks at Topgolf and took that money back,” Carpenter said.
Kara Barry, a Topgolf spokesperson issued the following statement:
While we are disappointed that the mayor and City of Birmingham denied Topgolf an economic incentive, Topgolf remains committed to supporting, investing in and bringing jobs to the community of Birmingham. We’re now focused on the future and we look forward to welcoming our Guests and Associates back to Topgolf Birmingham when we can do so safely and responsibly.
