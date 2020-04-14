Small business relief fund helping West Alabama businesses stay open despite COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many customers now must walk up to the To Go window of Tuscaloosa’s Monarch Espresso Bar for service.
It’s one of the few ways they can still serve people now that dine in is prohibited.
“It has been completely unexpected, very much a roller coaster and having to adjust our business model,” according to Audrey Vermilyea, the owner of Owner Monarch Espresso Bar.
The small business in downtown Tuscaloosa is one of several that got a financial boost from available from a small business relief fund organized by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
“It’s been a huge help. It has been very encouraging because one, it’s been one of the fastest help we’ve been able to get,” Vermilyea added.
This week the Chamber announced more than $140,000 has been dispersed to more than 60 West Alabama businesses struggling to stay open despite the problems created by coronavirus.
That money can be used for a number of things such as rent, insurance and other business needs.
“Well a lot of those small businesses that we’re helping, they’re part of this community. They’re what makes Tuscaloosa and Northport special. So we’re trying to do all we can to help them hand in right now,” explained Jim Page, the President of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
