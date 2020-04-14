Shelby County Drug Task Force makes arrest in what they call a drug enterprise

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tierra Tavarish Cathey, of Montevallo, is in jail charged with multiple counts involving drug possession and trafficking.
On April 12, 2020, Cathey surrendered to the Shelby County Jail on outstanding warrants for Trafficking in Methamphetamine.
In February of 2020, Tierra Cathey faced charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, and Resisting Arrest.
Cathey posted bond and was released shortly after his arrest.
While released on bond, Shelby County Drug Task Force investigators obtained additional criminal charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine resulting in the revocation of Cathey’s bond.
Additional charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance are pending.
Narcotics investigators with the Shelby County Drug Task Force anticipate many more arrests in connection with what they call Tierra Cathey’s drug enterprise.
Captain Clay Hammac, Commander of the Drug Task Force stated, “I applaud the tireless work of our investigators and am deeply appreciative of the assistance provided by our local DEA Office, US Marshals, and US Attorney.”
